VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.39% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 56,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,419,000 after buying an additional 179,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

