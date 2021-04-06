VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 0% Higher

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO)’s share price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.72 and last traded at $68.55. 148,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 44,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.