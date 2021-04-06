Vid Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Vid has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $810,057.83 and $4,448.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vid Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,736,398 coins. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

