Vid Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $829,300.98 and approximately $6,450.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,736,398 coins. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

