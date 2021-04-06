VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.89 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $135.89 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1,346.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

