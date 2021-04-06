VIDT Datalink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.34 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002543 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $73.39 million and $12.34 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

