Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0648

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $463,736.99 and $3,451.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

