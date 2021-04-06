VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $5,873.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,828,608 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

