Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1,348.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

