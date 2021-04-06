Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan Purchases 15,675 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $96,714.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $120,802.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VIRI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,024. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

