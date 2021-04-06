Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

