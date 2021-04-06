Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Up to $25.51

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $26.45. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 9,070 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 302,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.