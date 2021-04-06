Vishay Intertechnology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,693 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 1,218,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,666. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.