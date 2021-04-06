Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,120.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,108 ($14.48), with a volume of 103074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015.63 ($13.27).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 985.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 829.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

