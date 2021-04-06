Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.45

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.45 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 134.14 ($1.75). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 133.66 ($1.75), with a volume of 36,649,100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

