Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 289,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,653,285 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $18.87.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

