Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1,329.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.