Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.81

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

