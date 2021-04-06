Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $361.00

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 359.24 ($4.69), with a volume of 470735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.50 ($4.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Volex alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.39 million and a PE ratio of 24.61.

In related news, insider Peter Westmacott bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.