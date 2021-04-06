Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €275.00 ($323.53) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €223.13 ($262.50).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €241.15 ($283.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €199.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €97.60 ($114.82) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

