Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 98,477 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 362.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

