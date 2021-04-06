Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

