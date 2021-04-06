Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PAGS opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83.
PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
