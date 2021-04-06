Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

