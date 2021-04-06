Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,448 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

A number of research firms have commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

