Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 510.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -155.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.