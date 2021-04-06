Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 9,147 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of The Providence Service worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 401,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 1,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 274,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 260,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $156.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,459.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

