Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cameco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,833,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.