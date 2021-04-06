Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

AVLR stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,445 shares of company stock valued at $14,998,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.