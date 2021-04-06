Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cantel Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

