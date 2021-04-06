Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570,116 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 194.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.