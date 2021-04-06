Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in XP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.02. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

