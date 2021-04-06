Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,313 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.