Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

