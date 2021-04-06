Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,628 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,872,000 after acquiring an additional 231,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

