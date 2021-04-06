Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -431.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

