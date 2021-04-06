Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of OSI Systems worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

