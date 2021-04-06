Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,138 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Core Laboratories worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

