Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

