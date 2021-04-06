Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,975 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 317,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 126,734 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $137,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $275.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.72 and a 200 day moving average of $242.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

