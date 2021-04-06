Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Herc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Herc by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Herc by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

