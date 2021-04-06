Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,005,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 607,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

