Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATH. Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.