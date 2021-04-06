Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Knowles worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Knowles by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Knowles by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

