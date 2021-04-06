Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,019 shares of company stock worth $3,601,762 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.