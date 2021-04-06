Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of GL opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

