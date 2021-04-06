Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

