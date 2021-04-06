Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

