Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 254,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.