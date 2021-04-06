Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $236.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.70 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

