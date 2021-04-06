Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 339,619 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.